Tunisia Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Saied's Rule

Thousands of Tunisians marched against President Kais Saied, accusing him of authoritarianism. The protests drew diverse groups in opposition, highlighting Tunisia's political and economic crisis. Accusations of judicial manipulation and repression were central, amid claims of civil rights violations and a crackdown on NGOs.

Thousands of Tunisians took to the streets of the capital in a massive protest against President Kais Saied on Saturday, accusing him of consolidating power through judicial and police repression.

The demonstration, part of a broader wave of unrest involving various professions and public entities, also focused on environmental concerns, with participants demanding the closure of a chemical plant. Protesters, dressed in black to symbolize anger and grief, waved banners reading "Enough repression" and "The streets belong to the people."

The protest showcased an uncommon unity among activists, NGOs, and disparate political parties against Saied, underscoring Tunisia's deepening political and economic crisis. The crackdown on critics has been condemned by opposition parties and rights organizations, with Amnesty International denouncing recent measures as targeting freedoms and civil society.

