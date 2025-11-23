Bolsonaro's Arrest: Analyzing the Legal and Political Maze

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro was taken into custody after a Supreme Court ruling cited an escape risk due to a planned vigil by his supporters. The decision ended his house arrest as he appeals a coup-plot conviction.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Bolsonaro's detention, noting evidence of tampering with his ankle monitor and potential asylum in the Argentine embassy, according to sources. The decision was supported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Bolsonaro's lawyers expressed perplexity over the detention, arguing that the vigil was constitutionally protected. As Bolsonaro appeals his 27-year sentence for a coup plot, his legal team plans further appeals. His arrest has ignited political tensions, with supporters rallying to overturn the judgment.

