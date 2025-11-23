US Prepares Strategic Operations Against Venezuela: A New Chapter in Tensions

The United States readies a series of strategic operations concerning Venezuela, as informed by four U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters under anonymity. This move, aimed at intensifying pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, follows heightened military presence in the Caribbean, reflecting worsening bilateral relations.

According to two officials, covert operations are expected to initiate this new phase, targeting the Venezuelan leadership over alleged drug trafficking collaborations. The White House and the CIA refrained from commenting directly on these developments, while the Pentagon referred inquiries to presidential sources.

The Trump administration's plans include designating the Cartel de los Soles, allegedly led by Maduro, as a foreign terrorist organization. This maneuver could unleash new U.S. military actions and strategically weaken Maduro's standing, although officials hint at potential diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)