Family Feud Turns Fatal: Tragedy in Tajpur Sariyawan

A family quarrel in Tajpur Sariyawan led to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man and serious injury to his brother. Amidst escalating tensions, Tanveer and his associates allegedly opened fire, resulting in charges against four individuals. Two suspects have been apprehended as police continue investigations.

Family Feud Turns Fatal: Tragedy in Tajpur Sariyawan
A tragic altercation in Tajpur Sariyawan village left a young man dead and his elder brother seriously injured. The incident, which occurred 70 kilometers from the district headquarters, is currently under intense investigation, police reported on Sunday.

Violence erupted late Saturday night following a dispute among neighborhood children. Tanveer and his associates allegedly shot brothers Furkan and Ehtesham. Furkan was pronounced dead at a local clinic, while Ehtesham was transferred to a hospital for critical care.

An FIR has been registered against four individuals for the attack, with Tanveer and Sohrab being arrested and a weapon seized. The search for the remaining suspects is ongoing as authorities work tirelessly on the case.

