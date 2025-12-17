Gurugram Police Nab Two in Dramatic Kidnapping Case
Two individuals have been arrested by Gurugram police for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a youth. The victim managed a daring escape during the ordeal, leading to the recovery of stolen items, including money and an Aadhar card.
In a swift action, Gurugram police apprehended two suspects charged with kidnapping a young man and robbing him of his belongings. The incident occurred as the victim was traveling to his brother's residence, law enforcement officials reported.
The suspects seized the victim and transported him to a remote location. There, they allegedly forced him to hand over cash and his Aadhar card before contacting his brother for further ransom. A fortuitous moment allowed the victim to escape when their vehicle paused at a turn.
Following the escape, police recovered the car, the victim's looted money, and identification documents. Both suspects are now in custody as the investigation continues, shedding light on the alarming crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
