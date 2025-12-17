Justice Department Targets Virgin Islands Police Over Gun Permit Delays
The U.S. Justice Department has launched a lawsuit against the Virgin Islands Police Department, accusing them of unconstitutional practices in gun permit denials. This marks the first major case by the newly formed gun rights unit within the department. It aims to enforce Second Amendment rights, causing concern among gun control advocates.
The lawsuit, driven by the Civil Rights Division, claims that the police department not only stalled in processing gun permit applications but also placed unreasonable demands such as installing bolted gun safes. This legal move stems from a broader initiative to scrutinize potential infringements on Second Amendment rights, following directives laid out by former President Donald Trump.
The establishment of a Second Amendment section within the division has raised concerns among former employees and gun control advocates, fearing a deviation from the division's traditional focus. The lawsuit signals the division's dedication to Second Amendment protections, echoing a Supreme Court ruling from 2022 that emphasized the constitutional rights to gun ownership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
