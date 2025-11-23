Chandigarh Law-Making Simplification: No Final Decision Yet

The Union Home Ministry announced on Sunday that no conclusive decision has been made regarding the proposal to simplify the law-making process in Chandigarh. The ministry emphasized that this proposal does not intend to disrupt the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the states of Punjab and Haryana.

Chandigarh serves as the joint capital for both Punjab and Haryana. According to the ministry, the proposal is primarily focused on refining the central government's law-making procedure for the Union territory. There is no final approval yet, and the process remains under consideration.

Reassuring political stakeholders in Punjab, the ministry stated that the proposal will not affect Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure. No legislative changes are planned for the upcoming Winter session of Parliament, confirming that an appropriate decision will be made only after thorough consultations with all involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)