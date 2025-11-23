Israeli Military Claims and Retracts Statement on Hamas Commander in Gaza

In a brief social media note, the Israeli military claimed responsibility for the death of a local Hamas commander in Gaza, only to retract the statement shortly after.

The commander in question, identified as Alaa Al-Hadidi, was reportedly the head of supply at Hamas' production headquarters, according to the now-deleted post.

As the international community awaits further details, the Israeli military has promised to issue an updated statement on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)