Left Menu

Israeli Military Claims and Retracts Statement on Hamas Commander in Gaza

The Israeli military briefly announced on social media platform X that it had killed a local Hamas commander, Alaa Al-Hadidi, in Gaza, but soon deleted the post. It identified Al-Hadidi as the head of supply in Hamas' production headquarters and promised a later statement for more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:53 IST
Israeli Military Claims and Retracts Statement on Hamas Commander in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a brief social media note, the Israeli military claimed responsibility for the death of a local Hamas commander in Gaza, only to retract the statement shortly after.

The commander in question, identified as Alaa Al-Hadidi, was reportedly the head of supply at Hamas' production headquarters, according to the now-deleted post.

As the international community awaits further details, the Israeli military has promised to issue an updated statement on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader Amid Tensions

Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

 India
3
Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

 Nepal
4
Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025