Israeli Military Claims and Retracts Statement on Hamas Commander in Gaza
The Israeli military briefly announced on social media platform X that it had killed a local Hamas commander, Alaa Al-Hadidi, in Gaza, but soon deleted the post. It identified Al-Hadidi as the head of supply in Hamas' production headquarters and promised a later statement for more details.
In a brief social media note, the Israeli military claimed responsibility for the death of a local Hamas commander in Gaza, only to retract the statement shortly after.
The commander in question, identified as Alaa Al-Hadidi, was reportedly the head of supply at Hamas' production headquarters, according to the now-deleted post.
As the international community awaits further details, the Israeli military has promised to issue an updated statement on the incident.
