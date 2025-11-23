Chandigarh's Proposed Legislative Shift Sparks Debate

The Union Home Ministry clarified on Sunday that it will not present the proposed legislative bill involving Chandigarh in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. This declaration comes despite the bill being among the 10 listed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha's provisional agendas.

This proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to bring Chandigarh under Article 240, granting the president the power to legislate for the Union territory, akin to other UTs without legislatures. The news has sparked significant political discourse, especially among Punjab's leaders.

A ministry spokesperson assured no change in Chandigarh's administrative structure is intended. The government's focus remains on simplifying its legislative processes, as consultations with involved stakeholders continue. The proposal does not seek to alter Chandigarh's traditional relation with Punjab and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)