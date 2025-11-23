Left Menu

Chandigarh's Proposed Legislative Shift Sparks Debate

The Union Home Ministry announced there is no intent to introduce a bill concerning Chandigarh's administration in the upcoming Winter session, despite its listing in Parliament's provisional agenda. The bill aims to streamline law-making for Chandigarh under Article 240, without altering its governance or its ties with Punjab and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry clarified on Sunday that it will not present the proposed legislative bill involving Chandigarh in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. This declaration comes despite the bill being among the 10 listed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha's provisional agendas.

This proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to bring Chandigarh under Article 240, granting the president the power to legislate for the Union territory, akin to other UTs without legislatures. The news has sparked significant political discourse, especially among Punjab's leaders.

A ministry spokesperson assured no change in Chandigarh's administrative structure is intended. The government's focus remains on simplifying its legislative processes, as consultations with involved stakeholders continue. The proposal does not seek to alter Chandigarh's traditional relation with Punjab and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

