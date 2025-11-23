Left Menu

Unearthing the Nellie Massacre: A Glimpse into Assam's Unsettled History

As the Assam government prepares to present the Tewary Commission Report on the 1983 Nellie massacre, prominent citizens urge against politicization, highlighting the report's lack of communal attribution. Discussions focus on unresolved issues of illegal migration and the necessity for government responsibility in addressing lingering societal fears and anxieties.

Updated: 23-11-2025 20:36 IST
In a pivotal move, the Assam government is set to present the Tewary Commission Report on the 1983 Nellie massacre in the Assembly this week. Prominent citizens have voiced concerns over the potential politicization of the report's findings while emphasizing the necessity to address the enduring issue of illegal migration in the state.

At a forum organized by 'The Crosscurrent,' accessed via the Right to Information Act, panelists stressed that the report did not label the incidents as communal. The Commission, led by retired IAS officer TP Tewary, was initiated to probe the violence and the final report was submitted in 1984. Despite being tabled in the Assembly in 1987, recent government action to circulate it again draws attention.

Former Assam chief secretary Jyoti Prasad Rajkhowa questioned the delegation of inquiry to an outside officer and highlighted the absence of a judicial commission. The report sheds light on 8,019 recorded incidents resulting in 2,072 deaths. As discussions progress, experts advocate for non-political engagement and efficient implementation of the Assam Accord's Clause 6 to safeguard indigenous people.

