Social Media Post Sparks Communal Tension

A man has been arrested for posting a video on social media that reportedly incited religious tensions and threatened communal peace, according to police statements on Friday.

Rohan Chaurasia, the Khekra Circle Officer, reported that the video included threatening language and footage connected to the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh. These elements were accompanied by controversial remarks, creating a tense atmosphere in the community.

The arrest came after Shubham Yadav, the local head of the Hindu Raksha Dal, lodged a complaint alleging that Rehan, the youth who posted the video, had hurt religious sentiments. Upon receiving the complaint, the police detained Rehan.

(With inputs from agencies.)