Europe's Revised Ukraine Peace Plan Challenges US Proposals

Europeans have countered the US peace plan for Ukraine with a modified version, advocating for less restrictive military limits and different starting points for territorial talks. Plans include capping Ukraine's military at 800,000 and beginning negotiations from the Line of Contact.

Europe has introduced a revised version of the United States' peace plan for Ukraine, opposing key features such as military restrictions and territorial dealings. This was revealed in a document accessed by Reuters on Sunday.

The European proposal, prepared for Geneva talks, suggests setting Ukraine's military cap at 800,000 in peacetime, in contrast to the U.S. plan's suggested 600,000 limit.

Additionally, the document recommends starting territorial negotiations from the existing Line of Contact, diverging from the positions outlined in the original U.S. peace initiative.

