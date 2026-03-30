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WTO E-Commerce Duty Moratorium: A Stalemate in Geneva

The World Trade Organization's discussions to extend the e-commerce duty moratorium have reached a deadlock, primarily between the U.S. and Brazil. The talks, led by the WTO conference chair, will continue in Geneva after time ran out for a resolution within the expected timeframe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 30-03-2026 06:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 06:02 IST
WTO E-Commerce Duty Moratorium: A Stalemate in Geneva
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The World Trade Organization's efforts to prolong a duty moratorium on e-commerce have hit a critical impasse. Talks are set to continue in Geneva after failing to reach an agreement within the original timeframe, as confirmed by the WTO conference chair on Monday.

The negotiations stalled between key players the United States and Brazil, centered on the moratorium's extension beyond two years. This deadlock highlights significant divisions within member nations on how to approach digital trade taxation in the foreseeable future.

The WTO aims to reconcile these differences to forge a consensus, ensuring that global e-commerce continues unhampered by additional duties, a move seen as pivotal for international digital commerce growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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