WTO MC14 Ends with Partial Deals, High-Stakes Decisions Deferred as Talks Move to Geneva

The World Trade Organization’s 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) concluded in Yaoundé, Cameroon on March 30 with a mix of incremental breakthroughs and unresolved global trade issues, setting the stage for critical follow-up negotiations in Geneva.

After four days of intense deliberations involving nearly 2,000 officials and over 90 ministers, members adopted several decisions but failed to finalize agreements on some of the most consequential areas shaping the future of global trade—particularly digital commerce and intellectual property rules.

Progress Made, But Key Issues Remain Unresolved

MC14 Chair and Cameroon’s Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana praised the “tireless work” of delegations, noting their determination to deliver outcomes despite difficult negotiations.

However, he acknowledged that time constraints prevented consensus on several high-priority issues, including:

The WTO work programme on electronic commerce

Extension of the moratorium on customs duties for electronic transmissions

Continuation of the TRIPS non-violation and situation complaints moratorium

These unresolved issues carry significant implications for the global digital economy and intellectual property governance, particularly as existing moratoriums are set to expire at the end of March.

A Shift Toward a More Flexible WTO

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala framed the conference as a turning point in institutional approach, emphasizing a more adaptive and pragmatic negotiation model.

“A lot was accomplished… we have a new WTO way of working,” she said, highlighting efforts to make the organization more agile and responsive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Rather than viewing the conference as a deadlock, she positioned it as a transitional moment, with draft agreements now forming the basis for final decisions in Geneva.

Key Outcomes from MC14

Despite the incomplete agenda, ministers secured progress in several areas:

1. Fisheries Subsidies Negotiations to ContinueMembers agreed to intensify discussions on new disciplines targeting harmful fisheries subsidies, with the aim of delivering comprehensive outcomes by the next Ministerial Conference (MC15). This remains a critical issue linked to ocean sustainability and global food security.

2. Support for Small EconomiesA decision was adopted to improve the integration of small economies into the multilateral trading system, addressing structural disadvantages faced by smaller and vulnerable countries.

3. Strengthening Trade Rules ImplementationMinisters endorsed measures to enhance the operational effectiveness of special and differential treatment (S&DT) provisions under:

Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreements

Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Agreements

These reforms aim to make global trade rules more accessible and actionable for developing countries.

The Emerging “Yaoundé Package”

A central outcome of MC14 is the near-finalized “Yaoundé package”, a bundle of draft agreements that will now be taken forward in Geneva. It includes:

A Ministerial Declaration on WTO Reform and Work Plan

A Decision on Electronic Commerce

A Decision on TRIPS Moratoriums

A Least Developed Country (LDC) package

“We are very close… but not all the way there yet,” Okonjo-Iweala said, stressing that finalizing this package would represent a major achievement for the WTO.

High Stakes for Digital Trade

The unresolved issue of electronic commerce is particularly critical. The continuation—or lapse—of the moratorium on customs duties for digital transmissions could reshape how countries tax digital goods and services, potentially affecting:

Cross-border e-commerce

Digital services trade

Technology sector growth

Similarly, uncertainty around TRIPS-related provisions could impact intellectual property disputes and innovation ecosystems.

WTO at a Critical Juncture

MC14 reflects the broader challenges facing the WTO as it seeks to modernize:

Balancing developed and developing country interests

Adapting rules to a digitalized global economy

Maintaining relevance amid shifting geopolitical dynamics

At the same time, the conference demonstrated that multilateral cooperation remains possible, even if progress is increasingly incremental.

Next Stop: Geneva

Negotiations will now continue at the WTO General Council, where members are expected to finalize outstanding agreements based on the draft texts developed in Yaoundé.

The success of these follow-up talks will be crucial—not only for resolving immediate policy questions but also for restoring confidence in the WTO as a platform capable of delivering modern, effective trade rules.

As the organization moves forward, MC14 may ultimately be remembered as a bridge conference—one that did not complete the journey, but laid the groundwork for the next phase of global trade governance.