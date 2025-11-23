Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds in Mitauli: Child Assaulted Amid Wedding Preparations

A heinous crime occurred in a village where a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man during her family's wedding preparations. The accused, Shyam Pal, was arrested after the child was found in distress. Investigations are currently underway by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:23 IST
Tragedy Unfolds in Mitauli: Child Assaulted Amid Wedding Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old girl in a village has become the victim of a disturbing crime, allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man. The incident happened on Friday night amidst her family's wedding preparations.

Authorities disclosed that Shyam Pal, the accused, lured the young girl away under pretenses. A search revealed the child in a dire state, prompting immediate police involvement and medical attention at the district hospital, followed by a transfer to Lucknow.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Yadvendra confirmed the arrest on Saturday, with ongoing investigations to uncover more details about the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

 Spain
2
Leadership Shuffle at GoTo: CEO Patrick Walujo Steps Down Amid Merger Talks

Leadership Shuffle at GoTo: CEO Patrick Walujo Steps Down Amid Merger Talks

 Global
3
ADHD Medication Misuse: A Growing Concern as Prescriptions Quadruple

ADHD Medication Misuse: A Growing Concern as Prescriptions Quadruple

 Australia
4
Municipal Dispute Turns Deadly, Father-Son Duo Arrested

Municipal Dispute Turns Deadly, Father-Son Duo Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025