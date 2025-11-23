Tragedy Unfolds in Mitauli: Child Assaulted Amid Wedding Preparations

A three-year-old girl in a village has become the victim of a disturbing crime, allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man. The incident happened on Friday night amidst her family's wedding preparations.

Authorities disclosed that Shyam Pal, the accused, lured the young girl away under pretenses. A search revealed the child in a dire state, prompting immediate police involvement and medical attention at the district hospital, followed by a transfer to Lucknow.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Yadvendra confirmed the arrest on Saturday, with ongoing investigations to uncover more details about the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)