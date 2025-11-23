Tragedy Unfolds in Mitauli: Child Assaulted Amid Wedding Preparations
A heinous crime occurred in a village where a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man during her family's wedding preparations. The accused, Shyam Pal, was arrested after the child was found in distress. Investigations are currently underway by local police.
A three-year-old girl in a village has become the victim of a disturbing crime, allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man. The incident happened on Friday night amidst her family's wedding preparations.
Authorities disclosed that Shyam Pal, the accused, lured the young girl away under pretenses. A search revealed the child in a dire state, prompting immediate police involvement and medical attention at the district hospital, followed by a transfer to Lucknow.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Yadvendra confirmed the arrest on Saturday, with ongoing investigations to uncover more details about the case.
