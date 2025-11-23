Diplomatic Chess: The High-Stakes Talks to End Ukraine's Conflict

Officials from Ukraine, the United States, and Europe gathered in Geneva on Sunday to deliberate over a contentious peace proposal backed by Washington, designed to bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine. This gathering underscores the global diplomatic efforts to broker peace in a region torn by relentless conflict.

The 28-point plan, championed by U.S. President Donald Trump, requires significant concessions from Ukraine, including territorial compromises and military restrictions—a proposal met with mixed reactions and apprehension in Kyiv. European allies voiced concerns over the lack of consultation in drafting the plan, emphasizing the complex nature of these negotiations.

As the talks continue, the geopolitical stakes remain high, with Ukrainian officials stressing gratitude toward U.S. support while grappling with the risk of appearing to concede to Russian demands. Meanwhile, global leaders continue to contribute to the dialogue, seeking a resolution that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and addresses the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)