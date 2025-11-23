Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Ankle Monitor Mishap and Legal Turmoil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attributed his violation of an electronic ankle monitor to a 'paranoia' caused by medication. Following his detention, Bolsonaro denied escape intentions. Previously sentenced for plotting a coup, he currently faces police custody under house arrest conditions in Brasilia.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attributed his ankle monitor violation to medicine-induced paranoia, as revealed in a document seen by Reuters. On Saturday, the federal police detained him, deeming him a flight risk before a planned supporters' vigil outside his residence. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes cited the potential for the vigil to disrupt his house arrest condition.

During a custody hearing, Bolsonaro refuted any attempt to escape or remove the equipment, claiming a hallucination led him to believe there was a wire inside the monitor. He attributed this episode to the medication regimen prescribed by various doctors. According to Bolsonaro, he was alone during the incident, with household members asleep.

The judge affirmed police custody compliance, despite an alert about the monitor's breach. Previously sentenced to a 27-year term for plotting a coup after the 2022 presidential election, Bolsonaro remains detained under restrictive conditions. The former first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, plans to visit him, as he remains confined in a small cell at a federal police site.

