Left Menu

Breaking the Chain: Police Nab Five in Gonda After Robbery Spree

Five suspected gang members were arrested after a shootout with police in Gonda. Two suspects were injured, leading to the arrest of three others. The gang is linked to major robberies, including one involving Rs 5 lakh. All are under 25, admitting to organized crime activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 24-11-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 08:33 IST
Breaking the Chain: Police Nab Five in Gonda After Robbery Spree
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, five suspected members of a robbery gang were apprehended following a gunfight with police officials in Gonda. The clash, which occurred Sunday night near Tairwa Bazaar, resulted in injuries to two suspects, Kismat Ali alias Baba and Vikas Sharma.

The operation involved the Chhapia police, the Special Operations Group (SOG), and a surveillance team, acting on a tip-off about a planned crime. The suspects, attempting to elude capture, engaged police before being overpowered. This arrest coincides with significant developments in a recent robbery investigation, officials said.

The gang reportedly orchestrated several heists, including a major one where Rs 5 lakh and a fingerprint machine were seized. As investigations continue, authorities emphasize their ongoing commitment to dismantling organized crime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ronaldo's Spectacular Bicycle Kick Stuns in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo's Spectacular Bicycle Kick Stuns in Saudi Pro League

 Saudi Arabia
2
Eberechi Eze's Hat Trick Heroics Propel Arsenal to North London Derby Glory

Eberechi Eze's Hat Trick Heroics Propel Arsenal to North London Derby Glory

 United Kingdom
3
Dramatic Weekend in French Football: Late Penalties and Saved Surprises

Dramatic Weekend in French Football: Late Penalties and Saved Surprises

 France
4
Assan Ouedraogo Shines in Bundesliga Triumph

Assan Ouedraogo Shines in Bundesliga Triumph

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025