Breaking the Chain: Police Nab Five in Gonda After Robbery Spree

In a dramatic turn of events, five suspected members of a robbery gang were apprehended following a gunfight with police officials in Gonda. The clash, which occurred Sunday night near Tairwa Bazaar, resulted in injuries to two suspects, Kismat Ali alias Baba and Vikas Sharma.

The operation involved the Chhapia police, the Special Operations Group (SOG), and a surveillance team, acting on a tip-off about a planned crime. The suspects, attempting to elude capture, engaged police before being overpowered. This arrest coincides with significant developments in a recent robbery investigation, officials said.

The gang reportedly orchestrated several heists, including a major one where Rs 5 lakh and a fingerprint machine were seized. As investigations continue, authorities emphasize their ongoing commitment to dismantling organized crime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)