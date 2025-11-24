Breaking the Chain: Police Nab Five in Gonda After Robbery Spree
Five suspected gang members were arrested after a shootout with police in Gonda. Two suspects were injured, leading to the arrest of three others. The gang is linked to major robberies, including one involving Rs 5 lakh. All are under 25, admitting to organized crime activities.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, five suspected members of a robbery gang were apprehended following a gunfight with police officials in Gonda. The clash, which occurred Sunday night near Tairwa Bazaar, resulted in injuries to two suspects, Kismat Ali alias Baba and Vikas Sharma.
The operation involved the Chhapia police, the Special Operations Group (SOG), and a surveillance team, acting on a tip-off about a planned crime. The suspects, attempting to elude capture, engaged police before being overpowered. This arrest coincides with significant developments in a recent robbery investigation, officials said.
The gang reportedly orchestrated several heists, including a major one where Rs 5 lakh and a fingerprint machine were seized. As investigations continue, authorities emphasize their ongoing commitment to dismantling organized crime in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- robbery
- Gonda
- police
- arrest
- organized crime
- shootout
- surveillance
- gang
- Chhapia
- crime