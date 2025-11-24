Left Menu

Protest Uproar: BLOs Clash with Police in West Bengal

Booth-level officers in West Bengal clashed with police during a protest at the Chief Electoral Officer's office against excessive work pressure. The demonstration, led by the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee, highlighted issues faced during the ongoing SIR process, including threats and overbearing deadlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Booth-level officers in West Bengal found themselves embroiled in controversy after clashing with police during a heated protest at the Chief Electoral Officer's office. The officers, rallying under the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee, were demonstrating against the perceived excessive workload and lack of response from the Election Commission.

The protest gained momentum as members of the committee marched from College Square, symbolically carrying locks and fetters to blockade the CEO's office entrance. A 10-member delegation, including BLOs and state employees, met with the Deputy CEO to submit a memorandum of grievances.

As the delegation prepared to leave, tensions escalated when one participant received a threatening message, sparking an impromptu sit-in. The situation further intensified when security personnel physically removed the protesters. The committee has called for further actions if the Election Commission does not address their demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

