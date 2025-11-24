Meghalaya Youth Council Demands Action on Border Security Amid Influx Concerns
A pro-ILP organization in Meghalaya has urged the state government to enforce stricter border controls amid concerns about a possible influx of migrants fleeing from West Bengal and Assam due to electoral roll revisions. The organization warns that unchecked entry poses threats to public safety and security.
The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has voiced concerns over potential migrant inflow into Meghalaya from neighboring states West Bengal and Assam. This development comes in light of the ongoing revision of electoral rolls, which reportedly prompts people to flee.
HYC President, Roy Kupar Synrem, stressed the need for urgent government intervention to regulate movement at state entry points. Such measures, he argued, are crucial to counter threats to public safety, legal rights, and internal security.
The organization has called for mandatory registration, identity checks at entry points, and the deployment of officials for compliance enforcement. Furthermore, it seeks coordinated efforts with West Bengal and Assam and stricter legal actions to curb illegal entries.
