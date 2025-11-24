G20 Unites Against U.S. Boycott: A Triumph for Multilateralism

In a triumph for multilateralism, the Group of 20 major economies successfully issued a declaration despite the boycott and objections of the United States. Under South Africa's leadership, the summit addressed pressing issues like climate change and inequality, reasserting the relevance of the G20 on the global stage.

The United States, set to host next year's G20, criticized South Africa's presidency, accusing it of undermining the group's principles by sidestepping unanimous consensus. Despite the tensions, the declaration underscored a commitment to future summits and highlighted the issue of inequality, marking a significant moment for the global gathering.

As the U.S. prepares to take the G20 helm, plans indicate a shift towards a narrower agenda focused on economic growth and deregulation, casting uncertainty over ongoing initiatives. This strategic pivot may test the resilience of recent agreements, but shared priorities could still foster cooperation in key development and financial stability areas.

