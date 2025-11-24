Left Menu

G20 Unites Against U.S. Boycott: A Triumph for Multilateralism

The G20 achieved a rare success for multilateralism amid U.S. resistance, as South Africa led 18 countries in issuing a declaration. Despite U.S. objections, the summit prioritized inequality and climate issues, strengthening the G20's relevance. The U.S. plans a narrower focus during its upcoming presidency, emphasizing economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a triumph for multilateralism, the Group of 20 major economies successfully issued a declaration despite the boycott and objections of the United States. Under South Africa's leadership, the summit addressed pressing issues like climate change and inequality, reasserting the relevance of the G20 on the global stage.

The United States, set to host next year's G20, criticized South Africa's presidency, accusing it of undermining the group's principles by sidestepping unanimous consensus. Despite the tensions, the declaration underscored a commitment to future summits and highlighted the issue of inequality, marking a significant moment for the global gathering.

As the U.S. prepares to take the G20 helm, plans indicate a shift towards a narrower agenda focused on economic growth and deregulation, casting uncertainty over ongoing initiatives. This strategic pivot may test the resilience of recent agreements, but shared priorities could still foster cooperation in key development and financial stability areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

