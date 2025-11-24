NBA Scandal: Chauncey Billups Denies Mafia Poker Scheme Charges
Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Blazers coach and NBA Hall of Famer, has pleaded not guilty in a federal case accusing him of conspiracy with the mafia to rig poker games. The charges include fraud and money laundering. Similar allegations involve other athletes amid the rise of legal sports betting in the U.S.
In a dramatic turn of events, Chauncey Billups, the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, appeared in Brooklyn federal court on Monday. The NBA Hall of Famer faced serious allegations of conspiring with the mafia to manipulate high-stakes poker games illegally.
Billups, alongside his lawyer Marc Mukasey, entered a not guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Ramon Reye. The charges against him include fraud and money laundering conspiracy, which he firmly denies. The case forms part of a broader investigation into alleged bet-rigging involving professional athletes, coinciding with the surge in legal sports betting in recent years.
The prosecutor's arguments involve Billups and other athletes luring individuals into rigged games, utilizing advanced technology like X-ray card tables. Dating back to 2019, the alleged scheme defrauded victims of over $7 million, with violence and extortion reportedly employed to collect debts. Billups' suspension marks a significant chapter in his five-year coaching career in Portland, following his illustrious NBA playing years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
