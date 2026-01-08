Mexico murder rate down 40% under Sheinbaum, president says
Mexico's daily murder rate has fallen nearly 40% from where it was when Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took office, government officials said on Thursday.
The daily homicide average in December 2025 was 52.4, down from 86.9 in September 2024, the month before Sheinbaum took office.
"It is the lowest number since 2016," Sheinbaum said at her morning press conference alongside security officials.
