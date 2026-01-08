Left Menu

Mexico murder rate down 40% under Sheinbaum, president says

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:27 IST
Mexico murder rate down 40% under Sheinbaum, president says

Mexico's daily murder ‌rate has fallen nearly 40% from ⁠where it was when Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took ​office, government officials ‍said on Thursday.

The daily homicide average in ⁠December ‌2025 ⁠was 52.4, down from 86.9 in ‍September 2024, the ​month before Sheinbaum took office.

"It ⁠is the lowest number ⁠since 2016," Sheinbaum said at her morning ⁠press conference alongside security ⁠officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
1.13 crore DWCRA women borrow Rs 47,000 cr from banks during FY25: Andhra CM

1.13 crore DWCRA women borrow Rs 47,000 cr from banks during FY25: Andhra CM

 India
2
3.9-magnitude quake hits Assam

3.9-magnitude quake hits Assam

 India
3
Amit Shah urges masses to join Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Amit Shah urges masses to join Somnath Swabhiman Parv

 India
4
US October trade deficit lowest since 2009 as imports decline

US October trade deficit lowest since 2009 as imports decline

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026