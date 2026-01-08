Mexico murder rate down 40% under Sheinbaum, president says

Mexico's daily murder ‌rate has fallen nearly 40% from ⁠where it was when Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took ​office, government officials ‍said on Thursday.

The daily homicide average in ⁠December ‌2025 ⁠was 52.4, down from 86.9 in ‍September 2024, the ​month before Sheinbaum took office.

"It ⁠is the lowest number ⁠since 2016," Sheinbaum said at her morning ⁠press conference alongside security ⁠officials.

