UPDATE 1-Mexico's daily murder rate down 40% under Sheinbaum, president says

Mexico's daily murder rate has fallen nearly 40% from ⁠where it was when Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took office, government officials said on Thursday, citing preliminary statistics. The daily homicide ​average in December 2025 was 52.4, down from 86.9 ‍in September 2024, the month before Sheinbaum took office.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:42 IST
Mexico's daily murder rate has fallen nearly 40% from ⁠where it was when Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took office, government officials said on Thursday, citing preliminary statistics.

The daily homicide ​average in December 2025 was 52.4, down from 86.9 ‍in September 2024, the month before Sheinbaum took office. "It is the lowest number since 2016," Sheinbaum said at her morning press conference ⁠alongside ‌security officials.

For ⁠the full year, Mexico's national murder rate per 100,000 people was ‍17.5 in 2025, the lowest since 2015, according to a presentation ​by the head of Mexico's National Public Security System. Sheinbaum ⁠said the numbers showed her government's security strategy was producing results ⁠and credited close collaboration between security and justice officials and state governors.

Homicide numbers are usually revised, often ⁠upwards, when they are formally released by the national statistics agency INEGI ⁠after ‌going through a process of revisions, checks and adjustments.

