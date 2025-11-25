Indian Railways launches new MEMU services, boosts connectivity in Shamli region

In a significant boost to regional rail connectivity and commuter convenience, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Minister of State (I/C) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, inaugurated and flagged off two new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train services connecting Delhi and Shamli. The ceremonial launch took place at Baraut railway station, where thousands gathered to witness the milestone event.

Enhanced Mobility for Daily Commuters

The new MEMU services—Delhi Junction–Shamli–Delhi Junction and Delhi Shahdara–Shamli–Delhi Shahdara—are expected to greatly improve mobility for students, office-goers, farmers, labourers, and business professionals who regularly travel between these rapidly developing regions.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering, Shri Vaishnaw emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Railways has been tirelessly working to enhance passenger services and modernize infrastructure nationwide. The introduction of the two MEMU trains, he said, fulfills a long-standing public demand of the Shamli–Baghpat belt and will significantly ease daily travel.

Major Upgrade Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

During his address, Shri Vaishnaw informed the public that Shamli railway station is being modernized under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an investment of ₹25 crore. The upgraded station will feature modern amenities, improved passenger areas, enhanced accessibility, and better platforms designed to meet future traffic needs.

The announcement of doubling the Delhi–Shamli rail section received loud applause from the audience. Leaders present on the dais extended formal gratitude to the Union Minister for sanctioning and initiating projects that directly benefit lakhs of residents across western Uttar Pradesh.

Massive Railway Transformation in Uttar Pradesh Since 2014

Highlighting the transformative journey of rail infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh over the last decade, the Union Minister presented impressive statistics:

5,272 km of new railway tracks have been laid in the state—equivalent to the entire railway network of Switzerland.

100% electrification has been completed on all railway lines across Uttar Pradesh.

1,460 flyovers and road underbridges have been constructed since 2014, easing congestion and improving road–rail safety.

For enhanced passenger convenience, 154 lifts and 156 escalators have been installed at various stations.

Wi-Fi facilities are now available at 771 railway stations in the state.

Currently, 34 Vande Bharat Express and 26 Amrit Bharat Express trains operate in Uttar Pradesh, marking a leap in both speed and service quality.

Local Leaders Join the Celebration

The event saw the presence of several prominent regional leaders, including:

Baghpat MP Rajkumar Sangwan

Former MP Dr. Satyapal Singh

MLC Mohit Beniwal

MLA Krishan Pal Malik

Baghpat Nagar Palika Chairperson Babita Tomar

They acknowledged the growing focus on Uttar Pradesh’s railway development and emphasized that improved connectivity would stimulate economic activities, enhance educational access, and support agriculture-driven communities.

A Significant Step Toward Regional Progress

The inauguration of the two MEMU trains marks a vital upgrade in the mobility network of western Uttar Pradesh. With better connectivity to Delhi and strengthened infrastructure in key districts like Shamli and Baghpat, residents can now look forward to faster, more reliable, and more comfortable transportation options.

As Uttar Pradesh continues to expand its role in India’s economic landscape, the Indian Railways’ ongoing modernization drives—ranging from new trains to station redevelopment—promise long-term benefits for millions of citizens across the state.