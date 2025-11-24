Left Menu

Bomb Threat Prompts Security Alert at Lulu Mall

A bomb threat targeting various establishments, including schools, has led to heightened security at Lulu Mall. The threat was detailed in a handwritten letter, prompting police to launch an investigation utilizing CCTV footage to identify the responsible party.

A heightened security alert was declared at Lulu Mall on Monday after authorities received a handwritten threat letter.

The letter, which was immediately reported to police, indicated plans to bomb several locations, including schools, leading to increased security measures in the area.

Officers have initiated an investigation, focusing on CCTV footage to track down the individuals behind the threatening message.

