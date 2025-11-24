Call for Financial Reform: Africa's Struggle with Debt

In a renewed call for global financial reform, Angolan President Joao Lourenco, acting as the African Union's chair, on Monday urged the creation of fairer debt restructuring tools. Speaking to African and European leaders in Angola's capital, Lourenco emphasized the need for innovative financing instruments to bolster Africa's development amid increasing debt distress risks.

While the G20's Common Framework was established to facilitate debt restructuring for poorer nations during the COVID-19 pandemic, its progress remains insufficient. During last weekend's G20 summit in South Africa, leaders committed to enhancing this framework. Lourenco stressed the necessity for a new vision to redefine Africa's relationship with international lending, enabling development investments without being burdened by unsustainable debt.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed these calls at the summit, advocating for a comprehensive overhaul of the global financial system. He highlighted the importance of alleviating developing countries from the debt cycle and enhancing their role within global financial institutions. A panel of Africa experts recommended a new debt refinancing plan, advocating for solutions beyond mere payment rescheduling. Countries like Senegal and Mozambique continue to navigate looming debt challenges, underscoring the need for robust resolution mechanisms.

