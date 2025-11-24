Delhi Court Seizes Protesters: Unrest Over Pollution Leads to Judicial Custody

A Delhi court has remanded 17 protestors to three days' judicial custody following their arrest for allegedly assaulting police officers and conspiring against the State. The individuals were detained during a demonstration at India Gate concerning pollution issues.

The presiding Judicial Magistrate, Sahil Monga, highlighted the serious nature of the charges against the 17 individuals, which include obstruction and disobedience towards public servants, as well as criminal conspiracy. Verification of identities and examination of digital evidence is still pending, prompting the court's decision for continued custody.

On November 23, the protest escalated into a confrontation with law enforcement, where participants allegedly resisted police orders and impeded operations at the Parliament Street police station. Notably, some protesters used pepper spray against officers, contributing to heightened tensions and further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)