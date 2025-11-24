Left Menu

Delhi Court Seizes Protesters: Unrest Over Pollution Leads to Judicial Custody

A Delhi court has placed 17 individuals in judicial custody following their alleged violent protest at India Gate over pollution issues. The accused face charges including assaulting police and conspiracy against the State, with the situation escalating when pepper spray was used on officers during the demonstration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:33 IST
Delhi Court Seizes Protesters: Unrest Over Pollution Leads to Judicial Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has remanded 17 protestors to three days' judicial custody following their arrest for allegedly assaulting police officers and conspiring against the State. The individuals were detained during a demonstration at India Gate concerning pollution issues.

The presiding Judicial Magistrate, Sahil Monga, highlighted the serious nature of the charges against the 17 individuals, which include obstruction and disobedience towards public servants, as well as criminal conspiracy. Verification of identities and examination of digital evidence is still pending, prompting the court's decision for continued custody.

On November 23, the protest escalated into a confrontation with law enforcement, where participants allegedly resisted police orders and impeded operations at the Parliament Street police station. Notably, some protesters used pepper spray against officers, contributing to heightened tensions and further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
2
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
3
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025