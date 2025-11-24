Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Life Sentences for Bawaria Gang in Politician's Murder Case

Updated: 24-11-2025 22:46 IST
Justice Delivered: Life Sentences for Bawaria Gang in Politician's Murder Case
In a major legal decision, a court has delivered life sentences to three members of the infamous Bawaria gang for their involvement in the 2005 murder of AIADMK legislator K Sudarsanam. This verdict comes as a closing chapter to a harrowing incident that shook the political landscape.

The murder occurred during a home invasion in Thanakulam, where the gang not only killed Sudarsanam but also attacked his family and looted gold jewellery. Following the incident, special teams, instructed by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, were deployed to capture the perpetrators.

The comprehensive investigation led to the arrests of several gang members. While some died during their imprisonment, including Om Prakash and Boora, three men—Jagadish, Rakesh, and Ashok—faced trial and were found guilty. Their life sentences were confirmed by Judge Abraham Lincoln, aiming to bring some solace to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

