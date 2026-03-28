UN Bodies Raise Alarm Over El Salvador Law Allowing Life Sentences for Minors

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and UNICEF have expressed serious concern over recent reforms to El Salvador’s juvenile justice law that allow life imprisonment for children under 18, warning that the move risks violating international child rights standards.

Life Sentences for Minors Contradict Global Standards

In a joint statement, the UN bodies emphasized that imposing life sentences or excessively long detention on children runs counter to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which El Salvador is a party.

Under the Convention:

Detention of children should be used only as a last resort

It must be for the shortest appropriate period of time

Juvenile justice systems must prioritize: Rehabilitation Education and development Social reintegration



The UN warned that the new reforms undermine these principles by shifting focus toward punishment rather than rehabilitation.

Risks to Children’s Development and Future

The CRC and UNICEF highlighted the serious consequences of prolonged detention, noting that incarceration:

Harms physical and mental health

Disrupts education

Limits future employment and livelihood opportunities

Increases long-term social exclusion

“Detention is not only harmful to children, but also costly and ineffective in preventing crime,” the statement stressed.

Balancing Accountability and Reintegration

While acknowledging the need for accountability and justice for victims, the UN bodies emphasized that child justice systems must remain distinct from adult systems, with a focus on:

Restorative approaches

Access to remedies for victims

Opportunities for children to rebuild their lives after serving sentences

They warned that abandoning this balance could undermine long-term public safety, as rehabilitation is key to reducing reoffending.

Call for Safeguards and Dialogue

The UN agencies urged El Salvador to:

Preserve the specialized nature of juvenile justice systems

Ensure reforms fully comply with international child rights obligations

Strengthen systems that support: Reintegration Education and skill development Community-based alternatives to detention



They also called for continued dialogue and cooperation, noting El Salvador’s prior commitment to implementing the Convention.

A Broader Debate on Security vs Rights

The reforms come amid broader efforts by El Salvador to address crime and gang violence, but the UN warning highlights a growing global concern:

Security measures must not come at the expense of children’s fundamental rights.

The Bottom Line

The CRC and UNICEF’s message is clear:

Juvenile justice must remain rehabilitative, not punitive

Life imprisonment for minors risks violating international law

Protecting children’s rights is essential for long-term societal stability

As discussions continue, the spotlight remains on whether El Salvador can balance public security objectives with its international human rights commitments.