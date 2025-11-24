Left Menu

Balancing Trade: US Demands EU Tech Regulation Reforms

The United States calls for balanced EU tech regulations in exchange for reduced tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. The US criticizes EU's tech regulations for unfairly targeting US companies, suggesting reforms could boost investments. The EU denies any discrimination, aiming to address US concerns whilst emphasizing their sovereignty in regulation.

In a pivotal meeting in Brussels, the United States has urged the European Union to create more balanced tech regulations in exchange for the reduction of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick highlighted the need for a digital framework that satisfies both parties before advancing on trade agreements.

The U.S. administration views current EU tech regulations as overly restrictive to American companies, arguing that fairer policies could encourage investments up to a trillion dollars across the EU. The European Commission, however, contends that their rules ensure responsible tech governance and are not specifically targeting U.S. firms.

The ongoing discussions underscore both economic ambitions, with the EU seeking to secure reductions on U.S. tariffs for key exports like wine, spirits, and biotech products. These negotiations reflect broader strategic interests, including energy collaboration and responses to Chinese export limitations.

