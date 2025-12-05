Uttar Pradesh: From Investment Potential to Trusted Destination
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Uttar Pradesh's transition from a state of potential to a premier investment destination. The state has attracted significant foreign investment, and efforts to enhance investor relations are underway. Japan, the US, and Singapore are key partners, with initiatives to streamline processes for investors.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proclaimed a new era for Uttar Pradesh, evolving from a potential hotspot to a preferred investment destination.
Leading a high-level review, Adityanath urged a proactive approach in investor relations, emphasizing seamless processes. Since October 2019, the state has amassed USD 2,754 million in foreign investments, with USD 683 million marked between April and September of the current fiscal year.
Countries like Japan, the United States, and Singapore remain pivotal partners. Over 100 meetings with investors have been conducted, fostering concrete agreements, especially with the Japan External Trade Organization and the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce.
