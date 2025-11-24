Detention in Shanghai: Woman's 18-Hour Ordeal Highlights India-China Tensions
A woman from Arunachal Pradesh was detained at Shanghai airport for 18 hours after Chinese officials refused to recognize her Indian passport, claiming Arunachal Pradesh is Chinese territory. The incident raises concerns about China's territorial claims and its impact on India-China relations.
- Country:
- India
A woman hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, now a UK resident, experienced a harrowing 18-hour detention at Shanghai's airport. Immigration officials refused to recognize her Indian passport, escalating diplomatic tensions between India and China over territorial claims.
Pema Wangjom Thongdok's planned three-hour transit turned into an ordeal when Chinese authorities declared her Indian passport invalid, solely because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace. The incident required intervention from India's government to emphasize that Arunachal Pradesh is indisputably part of India.
The situation has intensified concerns about China's longstanding territorial claims and its implications for India-China relations, with the incident highlighting the potential expansion of China's controversial visa practices to international transit locations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arunachal Passport Issue Sparks Diplomatic Tensions at Shanghai Airport
Shanghai Airport Ordeal: Passport Controversy Highlights Arunachal Pradesh Dispute
Under Siege: Immigration Crackdown Intensifies Tensions in Chicago
UP's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration Amidst Electoral Roll Revision
Charlotte immigration raids by Trump administration ignite political tensions