Detention in Shanghai: Woman's 18-Hour Ordeal Highlights India-China Tensions

A woman hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, now a UK resident, experienced a harrowing 18-hour detention at Shanghai's airport. Immigration officials refused to recognize her Indian passport, escalating diplomatic tensions between India and China over territorial claims.

Pema Wangjom Thongdok's planned three-hour transit turned into an ordeal when Chinese authorities declared her Indian passport invalid, solely because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace. The incident required intervention from India's government to emphasize that Arunachal Pradesh is indisputably part of India.

The situation has intensified concerns about China's longstanding territorial claims and its implications for India-China relations, with the incident highlighting the potential expansion of China's controversial visa practices to international transit locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)