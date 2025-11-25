South African authorities are delving into serious allegations against former President Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, over claims she deceived 17 South Africans into the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Reports suggest the men were lured under the guise of receiving security training in Russia.

The case, brought to light by Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube, Zuma-Sambudla's sister, alleges that the men, including family members, were handed to mercenaries. The South African government is actively seeking their safe return as they remain on the front lines.

Amidst rising international scrutiny, Russia faces criticism for misleading foreign recruits. The situation highlights broader issues, including allegations of exploiting South African women for labor in Russia through false job promises on social media.

