Left Menu

Ex-President's Daughter Allegedly Lures South Africans to Russia's Conflict

The South African police are investigating claims that former President Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, tricked 17 men into participating in Russia's war against Ukraine. The men were allegedly promised security training but were instead handed to a mercenary group. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing to repatriate them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-11-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 00:07 IST
Ex-President's Daughter Allegedly Lures South Africans to Russia's Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African authorities are delving into serious allegations against former President Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, over claims she deceived 17 South Africans into the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Reports suggest the men were lured under the guise of receiving security training in Russia.

The case, brought to light by Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube, Zuma-Sambudla's sister, alleges that the men, including family members, were handed to mercenaries. The South African government is actively seeking their safe return as they remain on the front lines.

Amidst rising international scrutiny, Russia faces criticism for misleading foreign recruits. The situation highlights broader issues, including allegations of exploiting South African women for labor in Russia through false job promises on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
2
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
3
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025