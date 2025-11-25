Rising Tensions: Military Comparison of Afghanistan and Pakistan

In a recent resurgence of hostilities, Afghanistan and Pakistan find themselves at odds over a bombing in Khost province. The Taliban, who have accused Pakistani forces of being behind the attack, are grappling with significant military limitations.

Last month's lethal airstrikes marked the worst escalation since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021, highlighting a stark military contrast between the two nations. Pakistan's military benefits from strong Chinese support and nuclear capabilities, while the Afghan Taliban struggle with diminishing equipment and lack of international recognition.

With Pakistan boasting 660,000 active military personnel and a comprehensive arsenal, Afghanistan's estimated 172,000-strong forces, lacking fighter jets and substantial air power, present a limited defense capability amidst ongoing regional tensions.

