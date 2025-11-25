Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Military Comparison of Afghanistan and Pakistan

New tensions have erupted between Afghanistan and Pakistan as the Taliban accuses Islamabad of involvement in a deadly bombing. While Pakistan's military is robust and backed by China, Afghanistan's forces have struggled since the Taliban's rise. This comparison details their military strength and capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 09:12 IST
Rising Tensions: Military Comparison of Afghanistan and Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent resurgence of hostilities, Afghanistan and Pakistan find themselves at odds over a bombing in Khost province. The Taliban, who have accused Pakistani forces of being behind the attack, are grappling with significant military limitations.

Last month's lethal airstrikes marked the worst escalation since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021, highlighting a stark military contrast between the two nations. Pakistan's military benefits from strong Chinese support and nuclear capabilities, while the Afghan Taliban struggle with diminishing equipment and lack of international recognition.

With Pakistan boasting 660,000 active military personnel and a comprehensive arsenal, Afghanistan's estimated 172,000-strong forces, lacking fighter jets and substantial air power, present a limited defense capability amidst ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Revolution in Banking: Balancing Innovation and Risk

AI Revolution in Banking: Balancing Innovation and Risk

 Global
2
Jammu & Kashmir: Unveiling a Billion Tonne Limestone Treasure with New Mining Initiatives

Jammu & Kashmir: Unveiling a Billion Tonne Limestone Treasure with New Minin...

 India
3
Rising Tensions: Taliban Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Air Strikes

Rising Tensions: Taliban Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Air Strikes

 Global
4
Bihar's Jaiswal Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Stance on Voter Revision Process

Bihar's Jaiswal Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Stance on Voter Revision Proces...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025