China's top diplomat meets Ethiopian PM, pledges deeper cooperation

China's Foreign ‌Minister Wang Yi met with Ethiopian Prime ⁠Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday and called for greater ​cooperation in infrastructure, ‍green industry, the digital economy and other fields, the ⁠Chinese foreign ‌ministry ⁠said.

Wang, who is on an ‍annual New Year tour ​of Africa, said China is ⁠willing to enhance alignment ⁠of development strategies with Ethiopia to promote ⁠their "all-weather strategic partnership" to new heights.

