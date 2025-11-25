Rally at India Gate Sparks Controversy Amid Allegations of Extremist Slogans
Scores gathered at India Gate to support Delhi Police after claims of pro-Maoist slogans at a clean air protest surfaced. The rally condemned extremist ideology and demanded action against those glorifying Maoist leader Madvi Hidma. Arrests were made after clashes during the protest.
- Country:
- India
Amid allegations of extremist slogans at a clean air protest, crowds converged at India Gate to express solidarity with the Delhi Police. The demonstrators held placards denouncing what they termed as 'anti-national elements' infiltrating civic protests.
Participants voiced strong opposition to any attempts to glorify Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, an insurgent killed recently in Andhra Pradesh. Demonstrations included slogans supporting the police force and calls for punitive measures against those allegedly promoting extremist ideologies.
Meanwhile, Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra raised concerns over protests being used as fronts to glorify insurgent figures, sparking heated debates online. This comes as police made 22 arrests in connection to the protest, citing obstruction and violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India Gate
- Delhi Police
- Maoist
- Hidma
- protest
- Naxalism
- extremism
- clean air
- slogans
- solidarity
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Leads Protests Against Electoral Roll Overhaul in West Bengal
ISI in Turmoil: Protests Ignite Against Bill Threatening Autonomy
Kerala CPI(M) Candidate Sentenced: A Decade-Old Protest Bombing Resurfaces
Unbearable Workload Sparks Protest Among West Bengal Election Officers
Delhi Police Crack Down on Protesters with New Legal Charges