Tragic Discovery: The Case of Maina Devi

A gruesome discovery was made in Itaura Gotiya village as the body of a 22-year-old woman, Maina Devi, was found with injuries from a sharp-edged weapon, according to police reports. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Maina was involved in a romantic relationship that her family did not approve of, raising concerns about potential motives. This relationship has become a focal point in the investigation.

Authorities have dispatched the body for a post-mortem to gather more clues. The case remains active with police focusing on uncovering the truth behind this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)