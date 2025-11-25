Left Menu

Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentenced two more individuals in the Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case to imprisonment and fines. This brings the number of convicted individuals to eight out of 15 accused. The case involves espionage activities tied to Pakistan at Indian Navy facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:46 IST
Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday sentenced Ashok Kumar and Vikas Kumar to imprisonment in the Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case with Pakistani links.

Ashok and Vikas, from Rajasthan, face 5 years and 11 months of imprisonment, with additional penalties if fines are unpaid, following their 2019 arrests.

The NIA has so far managed convictions of eight out of 15 accused in the espionage case, which it took over in December 2019, related to spying activities targeting Indian Navy's critical installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil
2
Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

 India
3
Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

 India
4
Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025