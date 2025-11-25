Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentenced two more individuals in the Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case to imprisonment and fines. This brings the number of convicted individuals to eight out of 15 accused. The case involves espionage activities tied to Pakistan at Indian Navy facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday sentenced Ashok Kumar and Vikas Kumar to imprisonment in the Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case with Pakistani links.
Ashok and Vikas, from Rajasthan, face 5 years and 11 months of imprisonment, with additional penalties if fines are unpaid, following their 2019 arrests.
The NIA has so far managed convictions of eight out of 15 accused in the espionage case, which it took over in December 2019, related to spying activities targeting Indian Navy's critical installations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
