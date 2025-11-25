Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday sentenced Ashok Kumar and Vikas Kumar to imprisonment in the Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case with Pakistani links.

Ashok and Vikas, from Rajasthan, face 5 years and 11 months of imprisonment, with additional penalties if fines are unpaid, following their 2019 arrests.

The NIA has so far managed convictions of eight out of 15 accused in the espionage case, which it took over in December 2019, related to spying activities targeting Indian Navy's critical installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)