Hyderabad Businessman Convicted for Money Laundering

L Srinivas Goud, a Hyderabad-based businessman, has been convicted by a special PMLA court for money laundering. He received a five-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine for his involvement in fraudulent bank loan activities, leading to a significant financial loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:52 IST
In a landmark ruling, a special PMLA court has sentenced Hyderabad businessman L Srinivas Goud to five years of rigorous imprisonment for money laundering. The conviction, delivered on Monday, underscores a significant enforcement of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the concerned authorities.

The court, located at Nampally, also penalized Goud with a fine of Rs 25,000, both on him and his firm, Mallika Inn Bar and Restaurant. This decision followed an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate which highlighted his fraudulent financial practices.

According to the chargesheet, Goud was involved in availing a bank loan through deceitful means, including forgery and impersonation, resulting in a financial damage of Rs 44.8 lakh to the lending institution. This ruling marks a decisive step against financial fraud and in favor of upholding the integrity of banking systems.

