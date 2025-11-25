Bihar's Crackdown on Crime: Anti-Romeo Squads and Zero Tolerance

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has unveiled a new strategy aimed at bolstering safety and order in the state. Speaking to reporters, Choudhary confirmed the formation of 'anti-Romeo squads' to patrol areas near schools and colleges, in a bid to thwart any instances of eve-teasing of female students. This initiative is inspired by the successful 'pink patrolling' schemes operational in other Indian states.

Demonstrating a firm stance on crime, Choudhary emphasized a policy of 'zero tolerance' and announced the identification of 400 mafias whose assets are now subject to court-ordered seizures. Additionally, he declared that any unauthorized entry of mobile devices into jails will be clamped down upon, and outside food will be restricted unless prescribed by medical professionals.

Furthering his commitment to enhanced law enforcement, Choudhary vowed to tackle cybercrime head-on, with measures against individuals perpetuating online abuse and objectionable content. Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the state is set to intensify efforts to eradicate organized crime and uphold exemplary governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)