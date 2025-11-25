Government Launches Nayi Chetna 4.0 to Advance Rural Women’s Empowerment

The Union Minister of Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, inaugurated Nayi Chetna 4.0, the National Campaign on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi. The event marked a major step in the Government of India’s ongoing mission to empower women, eliminate gender-based discrimination, and ensure social and economic justice in rural communities.

The ceremony was attended by several senior leaders, including the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annapurna Devi; Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani; and Minister of State for Rural Development, Shri Kamlesh Paswan. The gathering witnessed extensive participation from Self-Help Group (SHG) members, officials, civil society organisations, and representatives from State Rural Livelihood Missions.

A Vision of Empowered Rural Women: “No Sister Should Live in Poverty”

Delivering the keynote address, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan reaffirmed the Prime Minister’s vision to ensure that no woman in rural India remains in poverty, and that every sister becomes a confident and economically empowered “Lakhpati Didi”. He highlighted the milestone achievement of over two crore SHG women already becoming Lakhpati Didis, showcasing the growing economic strength and leadership of women at the grassroots.

He emphasised that the Government is committed to providing rural women with opportunities that promote financial independence, dignity, and social equality. Through transformative schemes, SHG strengthening, and women-centric livelihood initiatives, the Government aims to nurture a generation of confident, skilled, and empowered rural entrepreneurs.

Unveiling of Inter-Ministerial Advisory: A Whole-of-Government Approach

A major highlight of the launch was the unveiling of an inter-ministerial joint advisory, signed by eleven Ministries and Departments, including:

Ministry of Women and Child Development

Department of School Education & Literacy

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare

Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment

Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Ministry of MSME

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

Department of Justice

This comprehensive advisory embodies the whole-of-government approach, facilitating coordinated efforts to eliminate gender discrimination, prevent violence, and promote inclusive development. It aims to bring together institutional capacity, community engagement, and collective leadership to build safer and more equitable rural environments.

Violence-Free Village Initiative Strengthened Through Tripartite MoU

Smt. Annapurna Devi highlighted the significance of the Inter-Ministerial Tripartite MoU/Letter of Intent between the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Law & Justice, and the Ministry of Rural Development. This collaborative framework advances the Violence-Free Village Initiative, focusing on ensuring safety, rights, and empowerment for girls and women across rural India.

Model villages created under this initiative will focus on:

Safe public spaces

Gender-responsive governance

Accessible justice mechanisms

Community leadership to prevent violence

A Nationwide Jan Andolan Led by SHG Women

Nayi Chetna 4.0, conducted by Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), will be a month-long national movement running across all Indian States and Union Territories until 23 December 2025. With the powerful network of 10 crore SHG women, the campaign aims to build a people-led movement for gender equality, safety, and empowerment.

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani praised the strength of SHG women, noting that the Nayi Chetna movement derives its success from the empowerment and collective leadership of rural women who are increasingly vocal, informed, and resilient.

Education as a Catalyst for Change

Highlighting the transformative role of education, Shri Kamlesh Paswan stated that education remains one of the strongest tools to dismantle gender inequality. By promoting education among girls and women, rural communities can eliminate long-standing social barriers and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.

Stories of Courage: Gender Champions Share Their Journeys

Two Gender Champions from Bihar and Rajasthan shared inspiring accounts of their personal struggles, triumphs, and leadership journeys. Their stories reflected the transformative power of SHGs and community support in helping women overcome discrimination and take on leadership roles within their villages.

Core Focus Areas of Nayi Chetna 4.0

Nayi Chetna 4.0 seeks to strengthen grassroots action on gender equality through multiple pillars:

1. Ending Gender-Based Violence

Building community-led mechanisms to address and prevent violence through awareness and collective action.

2. Promoting Women’s Safety and Dignity

Focusing on safe mobility, increased participation in public life, and access to secure spaces.

3. Recognising Women as Economic Contributors

Encouraging livelihood diversification, entrepreneurship, and credit access for rural women.

4. Addressing Unpaid Care Work

Promoting shared community responsibility and reducing the burden of domestic work on women.

5. Improving Access to Resources and Markets

Ensuring women have greater access to assets, skilling, digital tools, and market linkages.

6. Gender-Responsive Governance

Advocating for policies and budgets that reflect women’s voices and needs at all decision-making levels.

Strong Participation Reflects Deep National Commitment

The launch event brought together key Ministries and Departments, State Rural Livelihoods Missions, SHG members, Anganwadi workers, and civil society partners. Their collective presence underscored India’s united commitment to advancing gender equality, rural development, and the empowerment of women at every level.