Hamas and Islamic Jihad Groups Agree to Release Hostage Remains

The Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades, military wings of Palestinian Islamist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad respectively, announced they would transfer the remains of a hostage to Israel. The handover was scheduled for 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Tuesday. This development was reported by Tala Ramadan and edited by Andrew Cawthorne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the military wings of the Palestinian Islamist factions, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, announced a crucial decision involving hostage remains.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, affiliated with Hamas, and the Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of Islamic Jihad, confirmed the transfer of the remains to Israel.

This handover was scheduled for 4 p.m. (1400 GMT), marking a significant moment in the ongoing crisis. Tala Ramadan reported the development with editing by Andrew Cawthorne.

