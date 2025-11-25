Hamas and Islamic Jihad Groups Agree to Release Hostage Remains

On Tuesday, the military wings of the Palestinian Islamist factions, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, announced a crucial decision involving hostage remains.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, affiliated with Hamas, and the Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of Islamic Jihad, confirmed the transfer of the remains to Israel.

This handover was scheduled for 4 p.m. (1400 GMT), marking a significant moment in the ongoing crisis. Tala Ramadan reported the development with editing by Andrew Cawthorne.

