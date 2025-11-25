Hamas and Islamic Jihad Groups Agree to Release Hostage Remains
The Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades, military wings of Palestinian Islamist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad respectively, announced they would transfer the remains of a hostage to Israel. The handover was scheduled for 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Tuesday. This development was reported by Tala Ramadan and edited by Andrew Cawthorne.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:50 IST
On Tuesday, the military wings of the Palestinian Islamist factions, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, announced a crucial decision involving hostage remains.
The Al-Qassam Brigades, affiliated with Hamas, and the Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of Islamic Jihad, confirmed the transfer of the remains to Israel.
This handover was scheduled for 4 p.m. (1400 GMT), marking a significant moment in the ongoing crisis. Tala Ramadan reported the development with editing by Andrew Cawthorne.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India and Israel Forge Deeper Ties Amidst Challenges
Piyush Goyal’s Israel Visit Boosts Strategic, Economic and Tech Partnerships
Hamas to Return Body of Israeli Hostage Amid Fragile Ceasefire
Historic Aliyah Initiative: Bnei Menashe to Immigrate to Israel by 2030
Israel Launches AI Training to Boost Industrial Innovation