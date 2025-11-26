Unraveling the Tragic Suitcase Murders: Mother Sentenced to Life
A South Korean-born New Zealand woman, Hakyung Lee, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her two children, found dead in suitcases. Despite arguing mental health issues, Lee received the maximum sentence, with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years, following her 2018 crime.
A South Korean-born woman residing in New Zealand, Hakyung Lee, has been condemned to a lifetime in prison for the heart-wrenching murder of her two young children. The chilling case emerged when the children's bodies were found concealed in suitcases within an abandoned storage locker more than three years ago.
Lee admitted to the 2018 killings of her children, aged eight and six, after the passing of their father the previous year. During her trial, Lee claimed insanity in her defense, choosing to represent herself with aid from legal advisors. Nevertheless, the court met her plea with skepticism.
Judge Geoffrey Venning dismissed the call for leniency due to Lee's mental health concerns, maintaining the life sentence while mandating psychiatric treatment during incarceration. This decision underscores New Zealand's gravest punitive measures, reflecting the severity of Lee's actions, which involved drugging her children and relocating to South Korea.
