Left Menu

Unraveling the Tragic Suitcase Murders: Mother Sentenced to Life

A South Korean-born New Zealand woman, Hakyung Lee, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her two children, found dead in suitcases. Despite arguing mental health issues, Lee received the maximum sentence, with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years, following her 2018 crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 05:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 05:55 IST
Unraveling the Tragic Suitcase Murders: Mother Sentenced to Life

A South Korean-born woman residing in New Zealand, Hakyung Lee, has been condemned to a lifetime in prison for the heart-wrenching murder of her two young children. The chilling case emerged when the children's bodies were found concealed in suitcases within an abandoned storage locker more than three years ago.

Lee admitted to the 2018 killings of her children, aged eight and six, after the passing of their father the previous year. During her trial, Lee claimed insanity in her defense, choosing to represent herself with aid from legal advisors. Nevertheless, the court met her plea with skepticism.

Judge Geoffrey Venning dismissed the call for leniency due to Lee's mental health concerns, maintaining the life sentence while mandating psychiatric treatment during incarceration. This decision underscores New Zealand's gravest punitive measures, reflecting the severity of Lee's actions, which involved drugging her children and relocating to South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan Bolsters Defense with $40 Billion Budget Boost

Taiwan Bolsters Defense with $40 Billion Budget Boost

 Taiwan
2
Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

 Global
3
China's Soybean Surge: U.S. Exports Soar Amid Thaw in Trade Relations

China's Soybean Surge: U.S. Exports Soar Amid Thaw in Trade Relations

 Global
4
Amazon Drone Mishap Under FAA Scrutiny

Amazon Drone Mishap Under FAA Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025