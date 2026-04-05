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Yediyurappa Blasts Congress: Suitcases Full of Money Can't Win Elections

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa accused Congress leaders of attempting to win Karnataka bypolls through coercive tactics involving cash, liquor, and muscle power. He condemned the Congress government for alleged corruption and predicted BJP victories in upcoming polls, asserting widespread public support for his party's candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 12:42 IST
Yediyurappa Blasts Congress: Suitcases Full of Money Can't Win Elections
Yediyurappa
  • Country:
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Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa has leveled serious allegations against Congress leaders, claiming they are attempting to influence the Karnataka bypolls using 'suitcases full of money'. Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa accused the Congress of planning to win through cash, liquor, and muscle power, but predicted a public backlash.

Addressing the situation, Yediyurappa criticized the Congress government in Karnataka, accusing them of being 'intoxicated by power' and mentioned that BJP is receiving positive responses from the public during their campaign. He emphasized that voters are keen to reject Congress' alleged allurements and corruption.

The bypolls, set for April 9, follow the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Yediyurappa also suggested that the Muslim community is aware of the Congress' tactics and may support the BJP. He claimed that Congress campaigning is a desperate attempt to avoid foreseeable losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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