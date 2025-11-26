Left Menu

Court Orders Asset Seizure in Corruption Case Against Panchayat Employee

An Indore special court has ruled to confiscate assets worth Rs 71.74 lakh from a panchayat employee and his wife. The assets were discovered during a Lokayukta raid 11 years ago, revealing corruption. The verdict calls for immediate asset transfer to the Alirajpur district magistrate under the Madhya Pradesh Special Courts Act 2011.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 26-11-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 10:46 IST
Court Orders Asset Seizure in Corruption Case Against Panchayat Employee
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, an Indore special court has ordered the confiscation of assets worth Rs 71.74 lakh from a panchayat employee and his wife. The assets were linked to corruption activities uncovered during a Lokayukta police raid 11 years ago.

Special Judge Abhishek Goyal delivered the verdict, stating that the confiscated movable and immovable properties belonging to Hanif Khan, a panchayat employee from Alirajpur district, and his wife, Sabina Khan, should be handed over to the Alirajpur district magistrate. The ruling was made under the Madhya Pradesh Special Courts Act 2011.

The case was initiated following a 2014 Lokayukta police raid at Khan's residence, uncovering assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The court emphasized that such illegal asset acquisition harms society and declared it condemnable under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Takes Off: MRO Market to Hit USD 4 Billion by 2031

India Takes Off: MRO Market to Hit USD 4 Billion by 2031

 India
2
In spirit of our Constitution-makers, we all should work together towards 'Viksit Bharat' goal during this 'Amrit Kaal': VP Radhakrishnan.

In spirit of our Constitution-makers, we all should work together towards 'V...

 India
3
Crisis in Northern Nigeria: Security Forces Under Scrutiny Amidst Abductions

Crisis in Northern Nigeria: Security Forces Under Scrutiny Amidst Abductions

 Global
4
Asian Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Asian Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025