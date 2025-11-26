Court Orders Asset Seizure in Corruption Case Against Panchayat Employee

In a significant ruling, an Indore special court has ordered the confiscation of assets worth Rs 71.74 lakh from a panchayat employee and his wife. The assets were linked to corruption activities uncovered during a Lokayukta police raid 11 years ago.

Special Judge Abhishek Goyal delivered the verdict, stating that the confiscated movable and immovable properties belonging to Hanif Khan, a panchayat employee from Alirajpur district, and his wife, Sabina Khan, should be handed over to the Alirajpur district magistrate. The ruling was made under the Madhya Pradesh Special Courts Act 2011.

The case was initiated following a 2014 Lokayukta police raid at Khan's residence, uncovering assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The court emphasized that such illegal asset acquisition harms society and declared it condemnable under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)