Supreme Court Hosts Global Judiciary for Constitution Day Celebration

The Supreme Court of India celebrated Constitution Day with esteemed international guests including Chief Justices from Bhutan, Kenya, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant led the event, highlighting the influence of Indian jurisprudence globally and reinforcing international judicial ties.

The Supreme Court of India celebrated Constitution Day with an international panel of esteemed justices, marking a prominent event in the judicial calendar. Top legal minds, including Chief Justices from Bhutan, Kenya, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, graced the occasion alongside India's Chief Justice, Surya Kant.

In his welcoming address, CJI Kant acknowledged the significance of these international ties, emphasizing the influence of Indian jurisprudence on global legal systems. His speech resonated with his international counterparts, who reflected on India's enduring legal legacy, the wealth of its natural resources, and its vibrant legal community.

Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, along with senior advocate Kapil Sibal, extended official greetings, underscoring the shared heritage and collective struggles that underpin these judicial relationships. The President of India also attended this symbolic celebration, reinforcing the foundational importance of the Constitution of India, which was adopted on November 26, 1949.

