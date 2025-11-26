Unveiling the Shadows: Decades of Cross-Border Terrorism from Pakistan to India
A detailed report by NatStrat reveals the persistent pattern of Pakistan-supported terrorism against India from 1947 to 2025. Cataloging significant attacks, the report underscores India's resilience in countering these threats, highlighting hybrid warfare strategies employed by Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies. It calls for a unified global fight against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, NatStrat—a strategic research think tank—released a comprehensive report detailing major terror attacks coordinated from across the border between India and Pakistan from 1947 to 2025. The release coincides with the 17th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
The report, titled 'Chronology of Pakistani Terror Attack on India 1947-2025', traces the evolution of state-sponsored terrorism by Pakistan, delineating it into five distinct eras, including foundational conflicts, proxy warfare rise, urban attacks escalation, national symbols targeting, and adaptive terrorism.
Led by former diplomat Pankaj Saran, the report underscores India's robust resilience to such instabilities while advocating for a united international stance against the global scourge of terrorism, an affront they claim affects humanity at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)