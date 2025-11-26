Left Menu

Mock Assembly Session Inspires Andhra Pradesh Students Under Naidu's Leadership

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the importance of good leadership and constitutional awareness in shaping governance. He praised students for reenacting an Assembly session, emphasizing that integrity of those implementing systems determines positive outcomes. The initiative aimed to instil responsibility and understanding of India's constitutional values.

In a vivid demonstration of democratic principles, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the essential role of leadership in effective governance. Citing B R Ambedkar's maxim on leadership, Naidu noted that the integrity of those enforcing the Constitution is crucial for positive outcomes.

Addressing the 'Samvidhan Divas–Constitution Day' celebrations, Naidu applauded students who enacted a mock Assembly session. The assembly became an educational ground where participants learned the nuances of legislative procedures and responsibilities, simulating a realistic legislative environment.

Accompanied by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Naidu stressed the importance of constitutional awareness and responsibility among young citizens. He cited India's democratic achievements and encouraged students to balance rights with duties for nation-building. The mock Assembly fostered understanding of governance, emphasizing voting power and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

