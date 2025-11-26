Mock Assembly Session Inspires Andhra Pradesh Students Under Naidu's Leadership

In a vivid demonstration of democratic principles, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the essential role of leadership in effective governance. Citing B R Ambedkar's maxim on leadership, Naidu noted that the integrity of those enforcing the Constitution is crucial for positive outcomes.

Addressing the 'Samvidhan Divas–Constitution Day' celebrations, Naidu applauded students who enacted a mock Assembly session. The assembly became an educational ground where participants learned the nuances of legislative procedures and responsibilities, simulating a realistic legislative environment.

Accompanied by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Naidu stressed the importance of constitutional awareness and responsibility among young citizens. He cited India's democratic achievements and encouraged students to balance rights with duties for nation-building. The mock Assembly fostered understanding of governance, emphasizing voting power and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)