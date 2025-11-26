Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Missile Component Factory in Strategic Strike

Ukraine's military announced a successful strike on a Russian plant, VNIIR-Progress, which manufactures navigation and missile components. The attack targeted facilities in Chuvashia, located in the city of Cheboksary, highlighting the ongoing tension and conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military reported a strategic operation on Wednesday, targeting a Russian plant known for producing navigation technology and missile components in Chuvashia.

The facility, identified as VNIIR-Progress, situated in the city of Cheboksary, is said to be instrumental in the production of parts for cruise and ballistic missiles.

This development underscores the intensifying hostilities between the two nations as Ukraine continues to challenge Russian infrastructure critical to its military operations.

