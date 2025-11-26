Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Missile Component Factory in Strategic Strike

Ukraine's military reported a strategic operation on Wednesday, targeting a Russian plant known for producing navigation technology and missile components in Chuvashia.

The facility, identified as VNIIR-Progress, situated in the city of Cheboksary, is said to be instrumental in the production of parts for cruise and ballistic missiles.

This development underscores the intensifying hostilities between the two nations as Ukraine continues to challenge Russian infrastructure critical to its military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)